Boys Lacrosse: Schroeder 10, Honeoye Falls-Lima 8

Trailing 4-3 at the half, the Warriors outscored the Cougars 3-0 in the third quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish as Schroeder got back to .500 on the season.

Schroeder (1-1) will face a tough test in their next matchup as they travel to Canandaigua on Tuesday night. HF-L (1-1) will hit the road on the same evening to face McQuaid.

Girls Lacrosse: Cicero-North Syracuse 13, Penfield 7

The Patriots were tied with the Northstars 3-3 early in the first half, but C-NS pulled away with eight of the next ten goals to take an 11-5 lead into the break. Each team would score twice in the second half as C-NS picked up the win a day after they lost to Victor 9-6.

Penfield (1-2) will play their first road game of the season on Wednesday night when they take on Brighton.