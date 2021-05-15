Schroeder, Thomas net Saturday lacrosse wins

High School Sports

Mulhall plays the role of hero for the Warriors

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRLS LACROSSE- Webster Schroeder 12, Pal-Mac 11

Annie Mulhall netted the game-winner for the Warriors with 1:30 remaining to move Schroeder to back to .500 on the season.

The Warriors led 8-5 at the half but the Red Raiders were able to fight back with a strong second half. Alea Javorowsky led Pal-Mac with three goals and four assists while Sophia Lyko netted a hat trick for the Red Raiders.

BOYS LACROSSE- Webster Thomas 16, Greece Storm 3

The Titans scored the first ten goals of the game as Thomas moved to 7-0 on the season with a big win over Greece.

Eleven players scored for the Titans, led by Joe Russo and Ethan Shappee who each had a hat trick.

Thomas will be tested with a tough matchup against Penfield on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss