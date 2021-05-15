Schroeder, Thomas net Saturday lacrosse wins

Mulhall plays the role of hero for the Warriors

GIRLS LACROSSE- Webster Schroeder 12, Pal-Mac 11

Annie Mulhall netted the game-winner for the Warriors with 1:30 remaining to move Schroeder to back to .500 on the season.

The Warriors led 8-5 at the half but the Red Raiders were able to fight back with a strong second half. Alea Javorowsky led Pal-Mac with three goals and four assists while Sophia Lyko netted a hat trick for the Red Raiders.

BOYS LACROSSE- Webster Thomas 16, Greece Storm 3

The Titans scored the first ten goals of the game as Thomas moved to 7-0 on the season with a big win over Greece.

Eleven players scored for the Titans, led by Joe Russo and Ethan Shappee who each had a hat trick.

Thomas will be tested with a tough matchup against Penfield on Wednesday.