Boys Basketball

Class A1 Quarterfinals

(6) Athena 48 (3) Schroeder 49

As time expired, Alex DeRosa had the game-winning bucket to send the Warriors to the Class A semifinals. With the less than ten seconds remaining, Giovanni Schillaci missed a pullup jumper and DeRosa was there to clean it up to beat the buzzer.

Schroeder held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors extended the lead to 30-23 heading into the halfway mark after a pair of triples from Schillaci.

The Warriors would hold a nine point lead heading into the final frame. The Trojans would storm back in the fourth quarter to take the lead behind a pair of buckets from James Reaves, Jr. with less than two minutes to go.

Schroeder moved onto the Class A1 semifinals and advanced to 15-6 on the season. Athena finished the year at 13-8.

(7) Brighton 40 (2) Thomas 61

The Titans take down Brighton for the third time this year to advance to the Class A1 semifinals.

The Bruins jumped out to a 5-0 lead to begin the game. Thomas took off from there outscoring 33-16 the rest of the first half.

Shawn Mason led the way for the Titans with eight points in the first half. Thomas kept it a 12 point game heading into the fourth at 48-36. The Titans would outscore Brighton 13-4 in the final frame.

Thomas will take on Schroeder in the Class A semifinals on Tuesday, March 1st. The Titans defeated the Warriors 64-47 in early February.