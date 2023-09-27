WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Schroeder girls volleyball swept Penfield to win their 7th head-to-head match in a row.

Senior Lena Fitzharris was dominant for the Warriors all night while Ella Dorrite paced the Patriots.

Schroeder jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first set and won 25-17. The Patriots kept the second set tight and were down only 21-19, but the Warriors took four of the final six points to win 25-21.

Schroeder again took an early lead in the third set, getting up 10-4 and cruising to a 25-16 win.

The Warriors are now 7-1 and are unbeaten in non-tournament play after opening the season with a loss to Fairport.

The Patriots had a four-match win streak snapped as their record dropped to 7-2.