The battle for Webster and Pittsford in the softball sectional finals

Class A1 Semifinals

Schroeder 4, Brighton 0

The Warriors used the long ball to perfection in their semifinal matchup against Brighton hitting three home runs.

In the 3rd, Madison Spakoski smacked a 2-run blast over the centerfield fence to put the Warriors on the board. Next up, Krislyn Clement would match her energy with a home run of her own to make it back to back jacks for the Warriors.

The next time around for Clement she would get another home run to make it a 4-0 game.

Schroeder will face their cross-town rivals, Thomas, in the Class A1 title game on Saturday at Odyssey high school at 5pm.

Class A2 Semifinals

Sutherland 5, Wayne 4

Riley Gonzalez’s walk-off sacrifice fly would give the Knights the win and send them into Class A2 title game.

To begin the bottom half of the 7th, Sutherland’s Hannah Glanton would lay down a bunt to get on base. Glanton would then steal second and advance to third off a base hit from Julianna Lyons. Gonzalez’s sac-fly to left allowed Glanton to cruise on home for the game winning run.

Glanton and Lyons both recorded three hits in the contest. Maddy Ward finished with seven strikeouts for the Knights.

Sutherland will face rival Mendon in the Class A2 title at Odyssey high school at 2pm.