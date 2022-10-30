Class AA Championship- (2) Schroeder 3, (5) Hilton 0

Megan Fry and the Warriors pitched their 15th shutout of the season en route to their first sectional title since 2019.

The Warriors scored all three of their goals in the first half. Abby Herbst scored the first two, starting the game off with a long shot that couldn’t be corraled by Hilton’s goaltender. With 16:15 left in the half, she doubled her team’s lead by scoring on a penalty kick.

Alyssa Doody added another goal just five minutes later when she popped in a rebound from Sasha Zilist’s shot.

Fry, who has only allowed just four goals the entire season, made seven saves to keep a clean sheet.

The Warriors last won a co-sectional championship in 2019 and a solo title in 2018.

They will play the Section VI representative from Buffalo on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m. at Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

Class A Championship: (2) Spencerport 2, (4) Churchville-Chili 0

The Rangers won their seventh straight sectional title and avenged their only loss of the season as they shut out the Saints.

Lindsey Leonard started the scoring in the 14th minute as her corner kick went in off of Churchville-Chili’s goalie.

Ranger goalie Cate Burns was tested the rest of the half but held her ground to keep the game 1-0 heading into halftime. She made nine saves during the game.

Four minutes into the second half, Sidney Kuhns scored on a beautiful header on a cross from Liana Tata to add an insurance goal.

Spencerport will play Williamsville East from Section VI on Saturday, November 5th at 4:00 p.m. at Niagara-Wheatfield High School.