Schroeder softball wins 11-inning thriller over Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting matchup with two of the top teams in the area took 11 innings to get a winner as Webster Schroeder eventually topped Fairport 10-5.

Morgan Kennedy got the Red Raiders on the board in the first inning as her fielder’s choice plated a run.

Neither team would score until the 5th inning when Schroeder tied it up on a Krislyn Clement RBI single.

Claudia Giambrone put Fairport back in front in the bottom of the 5th with another fielder’s choice that barely got Julianna Haus past a play at the plate.

Trailing 2-1 in the 6th inning, Samantha McKay and Mikayla Bengsch each hit two-run homers to give the Warriors a 5-2 lead.

.@SchroederSBall wins a thriller over Fairport 10-5 in 11(!) innings. Samantha McKay, Mikayla Bengsch, and Bizzie Baglieri hit homers for @SchroederSports as they move to 11-1 on the season. @News_8 @SchroederHS @SecVSoftball pic.twitter.com/bm1DobqhHw — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) May 22, 2021

The game would remain 5-2 in the bottom of the 7th when Nicole Allen hit a hard grounder to second that couldn’t be corralled, scoring a run.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Molly Caliel hit a soft grounder to third. Caliel sped to first and forced a bad throw which got two runs across to tie the game at 5.

Both teams played the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings scoreless. But the offense finally got started in the 11th.

Bengsch hit an RBI double to start the scoring for Schroeder. The Warriors would score another on an error, then Krislyn Clement hit an RBI double to make the score 8-5. Bizzie Baglieri put the exclamation point on the game as the freshman hit a monster homer to center field to make it 10-5.

Molly Broccolo finished her complete game for the Warriors with a strikeout to secure the win.

Schroeder moves to 11-1 with the win while Fairport falls to 8-4.