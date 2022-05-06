WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a three run sixth inning, Schroeder took down Fairport 5-2 in a game between two of the best teams in Section V.

In the bottom of the first, Mikayla Bengsch hit a leadoff homerun to put the Warriors on the board first. Bengsch would later hit a sac-fly in the third to extend the Schroeder lead to 2.

Neither team could get much going in the 4th or the 5th inning until Fairport would the bats going in the 6th. Morgan Kennedy would get a base hit which allowed Nicole Allen to cross the plate to make it 2-1. Kennedy would score later in the inning off a sacrifice bunt from Juliana Catalano.

The Warriors would answer right back in the bottom half of the inning. Krislyn Clement hit a RBI double to put Schroeder back on top 3-2. Molly Broccolo and Madison Spakoski would also score in the inning.

Schroeder will host Cicero-North out of the Syracuse area on Saturday at 2 pm. Fairport will hit the road and face Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday, May 11th.