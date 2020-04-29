Schroeder softball player heading to France with America’s Team program

Mikayla Bengsch attended a Jenny Finch camp for an opportunity to increase her softball skills, but the Webster Schroeder freshman returned with the once in a lifetime opportunity to play softball overseas.

Three-time gold medalist Leah Amico invited Bengsch to travel to France with the America’s Team softball program.

“My heart dropped and I was like ‘wow’,” said Bengsch. “It was crazy because I knew how accomplished she was and how she thought I could be big too. It just felt good.”

America’s Team is a national program across several sports, inviting athletes to travel abroad, learn the differences of the game internationally, and visit some of the most culturally significant places in the world.

Bengsch has never left North America, and is looking forward to her trip, whether it happens this summer or in 2021.

“I think I’ll find more of a love for softball just having this new experience, playing with great players, great coaches, learning about Europe and the game way more.”

The program will decide if the 2020 summer trips will be delayed on May 28.