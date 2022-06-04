Class A Far West Regionals: Schroeder 13, Williamsville South (VI) 1

Samantha Schoenhardt had a pair of two-run hits as the Warriors rolled past Williamsville South to reach the state semifinals.

The Warriors blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring six runs. Molly Broccolo gave up just four hits in the game and struck out five batters.

The Warriors will take on Mepham (VIII) on Saturday, June 11th at 11:15 a.m. at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

Class AA: Lancaster (VI) 6, Fairport 0

The Red Raiders could not solve Florida State commit Madi Balk as the Lancaster ace shutout Fairport in the state quarterfinals.

Fairport’s season ends with a 17-6 record.

Section V Scoreboard

Class B: Depew (VI) 5, Wellsville 0

Class C: Avon 5, Falconer (VI) 0 (Friday)

Class D: Friendship/Scio 4, Westfield (VI) 0 (Friday)