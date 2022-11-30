The Warriors defeat their rivals for the first time since the 2017-18 season

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Swinson’s goal early in the first period was enough for Schroeder to take down Thomas 1-0 in their season opener. It was Warriors’ first win over their rivals on the rink since the 2017-18 regular season.

One minute and sixteen seconds into the contest, Jason Simons sparked a fast break where he found an open Swinson for the first and only goal of the game. Colin Smith played a stellar game in goal pitching a shutout for the Warriors, just the second of his career.

Schroeder (1-0) will hit the road and take on Thousand Island on Friday, December 2nd at 7pm at Ogdensburg Free Academy. Thomas (0-2) will face Hamburg out of Section VI the same evening at Northtown Center at Amherst.