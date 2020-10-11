Webster Schroeder, HFL girls soccer shut out first opponents

Webster Schroeder 1, Penfield 0

A two-time sectional championship rematch was the scene over at Webster Thomas today as the Warriors took back the rivalry. Incredible defense on both sides was broken up by junior Mackenzie Wesley’s first ever varsity goal. Her game winner was scored with 5:42 left to play off of a long ball by Abby Neill.

Freshman Eliana Ockrin also had a stellar varsity debut, stopping all three of the Patriots’ shots. Penfield’s Paytyn Crane made nine saves in her first full game for the Patriots.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 3, Greece Olympia 0

Paige Brent had herself a game for the Cougars, scoring two of the team’s three goals. Liana Torpey rounded out the scoring and notched an assist. Maggie Adams also landed two assists. All of the scoring came in the first half.