ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Schroeder girls volleyball team defeated Irondequoit in three sets in the Class AA state qualifier match Tuesday night at Gates-Chili high school.

Irondequoit pushed Schroeder in the first set. The Eagles had three chances to take the set, but the Warriors held them off to win it 28-26.

Into the second set, the two teams continued their fight. Tied 9-9 early, Schroeder went on a 16-4 run to win the second set with a 25-13 score. They would then take the third set 25-16 to give them the victory over Irondequoit.

This was the fourth time this season the two teams had faced off. Irondequoit won the first meeting in two sets during a tournament. The next two matches were both taken by Schroeder. They won a four set match in Webster and got a five set win in Irondequoit.

The Warriors continue their season on Saturday, November 11th at Victor. They will face Frontier, the Section VI Class AA champions, in the state quarterfinals.