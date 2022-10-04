Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — In one of the most impressive wins of the season, Schroeder took down Penfield 1-0. The Patriots came into the contest ranked number one in the state according to the New York Sportswriters Association while the Warriors were ranked 14th.

Freshman Emma Rascoe scored the lone goal nine minutes into the second half to put Schroeder on top 1-0. Senior goalie Megan Fry had a stout game with nine saves. Penfield came into the game averaging nearly three goals per outing.

Schroeder (9-2-2) will head back home to take on Thomas in the battle of Webster on Thursday, October 6th. Penfield (10-2) suffered their first loss since August and will look to get back on track on the road at Hilton the same evening.