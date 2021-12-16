Schroeder girls basketball holds off Hilton 44-40

Mariah Watkins led the way for the Warriors with 16 points

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a third quarter surge, Schroeder held on to defeat Hilton 44-40. The Warriors took an eleven-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Hilton went on a run late in the fourth quarter as they outscored Schroeder 14-7 in the final eight minutes. Mariah Watkins hit two free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Mariah Watkins led the way for the Warriors with 16 points while her sister Bria Watkins added 14 points. Mallory Heise led all scorers with 20 points.

Schroeder moves to 3-2 on the season and will face Fairport next Thursday, December 23rd. Hilton drops to 2-2 on the year and will go on the road to take on Athena on Monday, December 20th.