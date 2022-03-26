Schroeder 16, Hilton 7

Schroeder kicked off the high school’s women lacrosse season with a convincing win over the Cadets 16-7. The Warriors led 11-5 midway through the second half and went on a 5-2 run to put the game away.

The Warriors will hit the road and take on Fairport in their next game on Monday, March 28th. Hilton will hold their home opener against Thomas on the same evening.

Gates Chili 11, Gananda 8

Maddy Xomvimane netted five goals for the Spartans as Gates Chili opened their season with a win.

Gates Chili started off strong with the first three goals of the game. The Blue Panthers fought back, with Colleen Ginsberg netting a pair to make it a one-goal game.

The Spartans would go on a 3-1 run to end the first half to make it 6-3 at the break.

Ginsberg netted another to cut the lead to 6-4, but Gates Chili scored the next three goals, two by Xomvimane, to put the game away.

Eden Frost scored three goals for Gates Chili with Alyssa Vukosic, Maggie Amesbury, Kailey Tran each netting one apiece.

For Gananda, Ginsberg’s three goals were tied with Eisele Schachtner for tops on the Blue Panthers. Schachtner scored all of her goals in the second half. Kara Newton had the other two goals for Gananda.

Gates Chili is next in action on Monday when they travel to Eastridge. Gananda will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Newark/Midlakes.