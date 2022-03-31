Pagano hits walk-off single after Sanfilippo's HR sent it to extras

Baseball: Schroeder 5, Irondequoit 4 (8 innings)

Luke Pagano was the walk-off hero as Schroeder opened their season with a dramatic victory over the Eagles.

The two teams were tied in the top of the seventh inning when Connor Gresens hit a two-run double to give Irondequoit a 4-2 lead. Gresens had all four RBIs for the Eagles, going 3-4 at the plate.

It looked like that would be enough until Peyton Sanfilippo hit a monster two-run homer for Schroeder to tie it at four, sending the game to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Carraig Jones hit a triple to left-center but was stranded at third. In the bottom half of the inning, Jack Cannon hit a triple to the wall in right-center and was able to get home as Pagano’s single went just past the outstretched glove of the second baseman for the win.

Softball: Rush-Henrietta 12, Hilton 3

The Royal Comets jumped all over the Cadets, scoring nine runs in the first inning to cruise to a season-opening win over Hilton.

Carly Sobaszek got the scoring started with an RBI double to the wall in center which set the tone for the inning.

Elizabeth Gleghorn and Emily Sherron each had two RBIs to lead the Royal Comets. Kadyn Hartel, Gleghorn, Sobaszek, and Sherron all had two runs apiece.

Lucy Murphy and Taylor Wandtke tallied RBIs for Hilton in the loss.