Schroeder 6, Portside 2

Schroeder netted the final four goals of the game to pull away and secure their second win of the season.

Nicholas Sellitto led the way for the Warriors with two goals. TJ Swinson, Scott Wagner, Nolan Roughsedge, and Jake SanSoucie also scored for Schroeder.

Kevin Eckerd and Sal Baldi scored for Portside.

Schroeder (2-1) will host Ogdensburg Free Academy on Friday, December 8th at 6pm. Portside (3-1) will hit the road and take on Churchville-Chili the same evening.

Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima 4, Irondequoit 3

The Emmet Landt show made its’ way to the Lakeshore Arena on Tuesday as the junior scored all four goals for the Bruins.

With just over three minutes remaining in the third period, Landt scored the game-winning goal to break the 3-3 tie. Landt now has 12 goals in four games this season.

In their next game, Brighton/HF-L (3-1) will take on Greece Strom at Genesee Valley on Tuesday, December 12th. Irondequoit (0-4) will look to get in the win column against Hilton the same night.