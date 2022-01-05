Schroeder boys basketball holds off late surge by Churchville-Chili to remain unbeaten

Nicholas Hauman controlled the game down the stretch on both ends to help Schroeder move to 6-0

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In their first game back in nearly three weeks, Schroeder pulled away late to defeat Churchville-Chili 45-42.

The Warriors led 7-6 after a low scoring first quarter, but would make it a 24-15 game heading into halftime behind a three point explosion by Matthew Salina. The Saints would come marching back in the third behind the strong play of Jason Gibbs as they would trail 32-29 heading into the fourth.

In a back and forth game down the stretch with multiple ties, Salina would knock down a triple from the left wing to make it a 40-37 game.

Nicholas Hauman was the high man for Schroeder with 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Jason Gibbs of Churchville-Chili led all scorers with 22 points.

Schroeder will host 8-0 Victor on Friday, January 7th in a clash between two undefeated teams. Churchville-Chili will hit the road and take on Irondequoit on the same evening.