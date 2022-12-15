The Warriors beat the Patriots for the first time since 2003

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind an explosive third quarter, Schroeder defeated Penfield 61-48. It was the first time since 2003 that the Warriors beat the Patriots in girls basketball.

Penfield jumped out front early holding a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. Schroeder bounced back in the second quarter to make it a 25-22 game heading into the break.

The next eight minutes belonged to the Warriors. Schroeder made four three-pointers in the frame outscoring Penfield 22-11.

The Patriots made it interesting in the fourth quarter with their full-court press cutting to deficit down to seven points with less than two minutes to go. However, a few timely baskets from Mariah and Bria Watkins sealed the game for the Warriors.

Mariah led all scorers with 17 points while Bria added 15 points of her own. Schroeder’s Addison Morgan and Mya Perales each added ten points.

Grace Alexander and Emily Fordham led the way for Penfield with 12 points. Jackie Funk wasn’t too far behind with 11 points.

Schroeder (4-0) will host Churchville-Chili on Monday, December 19th while Penfield (3-1) will head back home and host Brighton the same evening.