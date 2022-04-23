Schroeder's Jack Cannon gets the walk off hit in the eighth inning to win

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle between two of the top teams in Class A, Schroeder sealed the deal in the eighth inning behind Jack Cannon’s walk-off hit to win 3-2.

In the 5th inning, after hitting a hard ground ball to the shortstop, Athena’s Riley Catena beat out a throw to first which allowed Jaden Madrid to score. Madrid’s run made it a 2-2 game.

In the bottom of the 8th, Mike Salina got a single to get on base. He would later steal second base and move to third after a Kaleb Juliano sacrifice bunt. Cannon would then hit a two-out walk-off single to give the Warriors their third straight win.

Jason Leonardo led the Warriors on the mound going 7.2 innings striking out six and allowing one run on three hits.

Athena’s Conor Osier went 5.1 innings with two earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Jayden Rapp collected two hits, a run and a stolen base for the Trojans.

Schroeder moved to 6-3 on the year and will hit the road to play Fairport on Monday, April 25th. Athena dropped to 6-3 on the season and will travel to Canandaigua to face the Braves the same evening.