Schroeder and McQuaid hockey play to hard-fought tie

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a back and forth game, the Warriors and Knights played to a 2-2 tie.

With five minutes left in the first period, Jason Simons put Schroeder on the board first with a goal to make it 1-0. Later in the first, Jack Callery scored off a rebound to make it a 1-1 game heading into the second period.

Just three minutes into the second, Simons found the back of the net again for his second goal of the day to put the Warriors up 2-1. In the third period, Dante Coelho fired a missile past the goalie to make it a 2-2 game.

With the tie, McQuaid moves to 6-7-2 on the season and will face Batavia Notre Dame in their next game on Tuesday, February 1st. Schroeder now holds a 7-8-1 record and will host Irondequoit on the same evening.