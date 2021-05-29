Saucke powers Athena baseball past Spencerport

GREECE, NY (WROC) — A three-run homer for Casey Saucke II capped off a five-run inning for Athena as the Trojans moved to 12-1 on the season with a 7-3 win over Spencerport.

The Rangers were leading 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 4th when Matt Tallini hit a two-RBI single that gave Athena the lead. The next batter was Saucke, who promptly hit one over the fence in right-center.

TJ Kurtz and Connor Osier held the Rangers offense at bay, with Osier holding Spencerport without a hit in the final 2.2 innings of play.

Shaun Cannon led the Rangers on offense with two RBIs on 1-3 hitting.