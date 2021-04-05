                                                                                                                         
April 05 2021

Rush-Henrietta’s Scott is Player of the Week

The shifty running back totaled three touchdowns in the Royal Comets' win

Jayden Scott ran for three touchdowns in Rush-Henrietta’s win over Webster Schroeder. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Jayden Scott was a workhorse on Saturday against Schroeder and his stellar performance earned him our Player of the Week honors.

The 5’8” junior running back, who is also a nationally ranked wrestler, carried the ball 29 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Scott also recovered a fumble on defense in the Royal Comets’ 41-13 win over Schroeder.

It’s his second game this season with three rushing touchdowns, each of which came in Royal Comet victories. Rush-Henrietta is 2-1 on the season and will take on Monroe on Thursday.

