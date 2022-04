When you’re second in Section V in goals, you’re sure to pop up on the Player of the Week radar.

It’s a big reason why Rush Henrietta’s Ally Garret is this Monday’s choice.

In two games last week, the senior had 10 goals and two assists. That includes a 7-goal game in a win over Ithaca.

She has also helped lead the Royal Comets to an 8-0 start.

All that and more makes Garrett our Player of the Week.