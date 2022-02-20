GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — After the girls sectional championships were cancelled due to weather, the boys hit the lanes for a chance to advance to states.

In Class A, Rush-Henrietta took the crown finishing with a grand total of 6401 pins. Keaton Ostrowski led all bowlers in Class A with a score of 1503 through both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Fairport came in second with 6273 pins followed by Hilton with 6182.

Spencerport ran away with the Class B sectional title dominating their competition by 477 pins. Dylan Harter led the way for the Rangers with 1332 pins.

Athena and Gates-Chili came in second and third respectively. Athena’s Ryan Phillips led all bowlers in Class B with 1391 pins.

In what was a close game heading into the sixth and final game, Newark pulled away from Waterloo to win the Class C sectional title with 5551 pins. The Reds were led by Cole Everett who had 1314 pins.

Waterloo finished second with 5380 while Odyssey/Olympia had 5262 pins.

After dominating the morning session, Penn Yan cruised to a Class D sectional title with 5727 pins. Colin Johnson had series-high 1301 to lead all bowlers in Class D.

Marcus Whitman and Clyde-Savannah rounded out the top three in Class D.

For the full results from the 2022 Boys Section V Bowling Championships, more information can be found on the Section V website.