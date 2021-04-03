Rush-Henrietta, Pal-Mac, Geneseo/Mt. Morris football notch Saturday wins

Jaydin Scott celebrates the first of his three rushing touchdowns. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Scott and Johnson combine for five touchdowns for the Royal Comets

Rush-Henrietta 41, Webster Schroeder 13

Jayden Scott found the end zone three times on the ground as the Royal Comets moved to 2-1 with a big win over Schroeder.

The Warriors struck first as Braden Pumputis connected with Nathan DeMay over the middle for a 7-0 lead. But Rush-Henrietta responded quickly as Zion Powell returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Scott recorded the next two touchdowns for the Royal Comets followed by two on the ground for QB Jamari Johnson. Scott ended the game with a final score. Julian Cunningham scored the other Schroeder touchdown on a pass from Pumputis.

Rush-Henrietta will take on Monroe next week while Schroeder will battle Victor.

Pal-Mac 17, Newark 9

Sage Hunter recorded both touchdowns for the Red Raiders as they got to 2-1 with a win over Newark.

His first touchdown was in the second quarter, a receiving touchdown from Ayden Lonneville-Lent. His second was also through the air, from Quinn Nolan in the fourth quarter. Brenden Moquin added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter for the final Red Raiders points.

Travontay Murray scored the lone Reds’ touchdown, a 40-yard rush in the first quarter.

Geneseo/Mount Morris 28, Cuba-Rushford 7

The Blue Devils pitched a shutout in the second half as they toppled the Rebels at Avon’s turf field.

Leading 14-7 at the half, Geneseo/Mt. Morris extended their lead in the third quarter as Adam Wright connected with Eghosa Okpefe on a play-action pass to go up two scores.

In the fourth quarter, it looked like the Blue Devils were ready to put the game away but three penalties nullified three different Wright touchdown runs. The Blue Devils attempted a field goal which came up short.

However, Wright got the ball back on defense as he punched out the ball for a fumble which Caden Willis recovered. A few plays later, Wright ran in a score that stood for a 28-7 final score.