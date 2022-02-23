Boys Basketball

Class AA- (8) Rush Henrietta 73, (9) Penfield 62

R-H rallied from a late third quarter deficit like a freight train and ended up rolling past Penfield in a first round sectional matchup in Henrietta.

The Patriots led 48-41 before Nasir Hunter converted a three point play. A Hunter steal led to a Mason Giorgione layup just before the buzzer and the Comets went to the fourth quarter down only two.

Just over a minute into the fourth, Hunter got to the basket for layup that capped a 9-0 run and gave R-H the lead at 50-48.

Penfield finally had an answer with a Derek Torres three-point play that briefly got the Patriots back in front.

An exchange of baskets knotted the score at 53. Tobey Wright followed with a drive that was blocked back into his arms. His second try went in and was accompanied by a foul that moved the Comets in front for good.

After a free throw, Hunter drained a top of the key three in traffic that stretched the R-H lead to 60-53. Aidan Cook hit a three at the other to draw Penfield within four, but Tyler Simmons and Giorgione added buckets to help salt the win away for Rush-Henrietta.

Wright led all scorers with 23 points. Hunter scored 22, including 16 in the second half. Giorgione added 20 and had 13 in the second half.

Cook paced the Patriots with 21 points. Brady Schroeder finished with 16 points.

The win earns Rush-Henrietta (9-12) a date with top seeded Victor in Friday night’s quarterfinals. Tip time is 7pm at Victor.

Penfield closed the season at 8-13.

Girls Basketball

Class A- (6) Honeoye Falls-Lima 49, (11) Churchville-Chili 40

Teagan Kamm and the Cougars held off a feisty Saints team in a round two win in Honeoye Falls.

Churchville-Chili led by a point at the half, but HF-L opened the second half on a 17-3 run to take control at 35-22.

The Saints scored the next seven points to get within six early in the fourth quarter, but they would get no closer.

A Kamm three-point play pushed the lead back to nine. Clare Ruff followed with a layup and the Cougars had control from there.

Kamm finished with 19 points and a program record tying 22 rebounds. That’s a record Kamm set herself. Caroline Smith also reached double-digits with 14 points for the Cougars.

Sydney Postell topped the Saints with 15 points.

Next up for Honeoye Falls-Lima (15-5) is a meeting with (3)Webster Schroeder, who easily got past (14)Wayne Tuesday night. The quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for Friday night at 7pm with the location to be determined.

Churchville-Chili finished their season at 8-13.

Class A- (9) Brighton 60, (8) East 35

After trailing 24-23 at the break, the Bruins dominated the second half to defeat the Eagles and advance to the Class A quarterfinals.

Brighton could not get shots to fall in the first quarter and trailed 12-7 after the first eight minutes of play. In the second, they were able to cut the deficit to just a point at halftime.

Brighton opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run and outscored East 37-11 in the second half. That gave Brighton a 25-point margin of victory, one point more than their margin when they defeated East 51-27 in both teams’ regular season finales.

Kiara Anglin led the way for the Bruins with a game-high 25 points. Sadie Scott netted 17 points and Lucy Lederman had seven.

In the losing effort, Emani Oliver had 11 while Gabriella Brown-Sturdivant had eight points.

Brighton (10-11) will have their work cut out for them in the quarterfinals when they take on the top seed in Section V and in the state, Pittsford Mendon. Mendon defeated Gates-Chili 71-37 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Bruins and Vikings met twice in the regular season, with Mendon sweeping the series 69-40 and 59-37. Tip-off is currently scheduled for 7:00 on Friday, February 25th.