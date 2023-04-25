Boys Lacrosse

Rush-Henrietta 11, Hilton 10 Final/OT

The Royal Comets rallied from two goals down late in regulation to force overtime, where Jett Richardson netted the game-winning goal to give R-H their third straight win.

The two evenly-matched teams were tied at four after the first half and were tied at seven after the third quarter.

After Rush-Henrietta scored the first goal of the final quarter, Hilton answered with three straight goals, two scored by Braydon Pike.

Hayden Hobbs answered with a goal with 3:44 left in the game to make it 10-9 and Justin Dey tied it with two minutes left.

Richardson scored the game-winner in overtime to complete the comeback, his fourth goal and fifth point of the game.

Mikey Valent had a trio of goals for Rush-Henrietta, Tyler Bernarduci had a pair, while Dey and Hobbs each scored once. Cody Coleman added two assists, Daniel Schmitz made ten saves in net, while Valent went 18/25 on faceoffs.

Chase Wilson and Pike both netted hat-tricks, with Kevin Bell, Aiden Cawley, Luke Schindler, and Robert Taddeo all scoring a goal.

Rush-Henrietta (4-2) will put its three-game winning streak on the line against Gates Chili on Thursday, April 27th while Hilton (5-5) will try and snap their three-game losing streak on the road at Schroeder on the same evening.

Greece 6, East United/Eastridge 5

Greece held off a frantic East United/Eastridge rally to earn its third straight victory.

The Storm built up a 5-1 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Eagles scored three straight to make it just 5-4 headed to the fourth quarter.

Andrew Hill netted his third goal of the game with 8:43 remaining to give the Storm some cushion, but Nkodia Ndongala scored with 1:14 left to make things interesting. Ndongala won the ensuing faceoff to give his team possession, but Jonathan Bucciarelli made a big save to secure the victory.

Greece (3-4) is now just a game below .500 on the season after dropping its first four games of the season. They will travel to Aquinas on Thursday, April 27th. East United/Eastridge (6-3) has already won more games than last season and will look to build on their impressive campaign as they face a tough Penfield squad on the same evening.