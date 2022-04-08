ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From start to finish, the Royal Comets controlled the pace of the game in their 11-3 win over Irondequoit.

Rush-Henrietta held a 6-1 lead into the break and kept their foot on the gas in the second half to secure the win. The Royal Comets have scored double digit goals in all five games this season.

Avery Roberts led all scorers with three goals and an assist. The Garrett sisters, Danielle and Ally, each had two goals a piece. Catrina Rowe also had two goals and an assist.

Rush-Henrietta (5-0) will head out to West Genesee on Tuesday, April 12th. Irondequoit will look to get back in the winning column against Fairport at home on Wednesday, April 13th.