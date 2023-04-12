Girls Lacrosse

Rush-Henrietta 10, Victor 9

Avery Roberts’ game-winning goal as time expired powered the Royal Comets to a dramatic victory over the Blue Devils.

With less than ten seconds remaining, Roberts ran around the goal, hoping to emerge on the other side with a shooting lane. As she went up for a shot-fake, she was fouled with just two seconds remaining. She was given a free-position shot and buried the opportunity, with the ball crossing the goal line just before the buzzer rang out.

The game pitted last year’s Section V Class A (Rush-Henrietta) and Class B (Victor) champions against each other. Since the start of the 2021 season, Victor hadn’t lost to a Section V team other than Canandaigua, winning their last 27 such games.

The game was tied 5-5 at the half, but Victor pulled in front with two quick goals. However, Rush-Henrietta answered back by scoring the next four goals, with Roberts scoring twice and Danielle Garrett and Lena Cox each netting a goal.

Victor was up to the task, as eighth-grader Allie Pisano scored with seven minutes left with Devin Livingston scoring two minutes later to tie the game up at nine.

Neither team would find the back of the net for the rest of the game until Roberts’ heroics gave her team the victory.

Roberts, a North Carolina commit, finished with four goals, Cox and Kate DeWald each had two, while Garrett and Catrina Rowe each scored once. Rowe added two assists for a three-point game while Angelia Oechsle made eleven saves in net.

Rush-Henrietta (3-0) will travel to Brighton on Friday, April 14th while Victor (2-2) will host St. Anthony’s High School from Long Island on Saturday, April 15th.

Canandaigua 15, Thomas 9

Boston College commit Hanna Davis netted five goals and dished out six assists as the Braves rolled to their fourth win of the season.

Canandaigua led 8-5 at the half and used the wind to their advantage in the second, scoring six of the next eight goals to put the game away.

Liv Schorr tallied four goals for the Braves, Nola Weave and Koehler Nieman each had two, while Lola Schorr and Leah Sheridan each added a goal. Margaret Cross made ten saves in net for the Braves.

Canandaigua (4-1) will host St. Anthony’s High School from Long Island on Thursday, April 13th while Thomas will travel to Irondequoit on Friday, April 14th.