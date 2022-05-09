Danielle Garrett scored the game winning goal for the Royal Comets with just 24 seconds left in regulation

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After Canandaigua’s Nola Weaver goal just three minutes into the second half made it a 12-7, any comeback from the Royal Comets seemed improbable. But Rush-Henrietta dug deep and scored six straight goals to comeback and defeat the Braves 13-12.

Rush-Henrietta and Canandaigua had a combined two losses coming into the matchup.

Canandaigua got off to a fast start holding a 3-0 lead just five minutes into the contest. The Braves would hold serve from there taking a 10-7 lead into halfway mark.

After giving up two goals early in the second half, the Royal Comets tightened up on defense not allowing another goal the rest of the way. Lena Cox would go on to score the game-tying goal with just under two minutes left to play. Then, with 24 seconds remaining in the game, the freshman Danielle Garrett scored the game winning to complete the comeback.

Ally Garrett led the way for the Royal Comets with three goals. Danielle Garrett, Ashlyn Roberts, Ashley Roberts, and Megan Schillinger all had two goals.

Canandaigua’s Hanna Davis showed why she is one of the best player in Section V with four goals and two assists. Her teammate, Liv Schorr, pitched in three goals.

Rush-Henrietta (12-1) will turn around on Wednesday and take on another formidable when travel to Victor to take on the 12-1 Blue Devils. Canandaigua (9-2) will have a quick turnaround as they will host Corning on Tuesday.