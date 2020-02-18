Rush-Henrietta defeats Leadership, Brighton upsets Sutherland

Rush-Henrietta pulled off a statement win Monday, defeating Leadership 94-80 in both teams’ second to last game of the regular season. The Royal Comets only trailed by one at the half, but surged after a 9-1 run in the third quarter.

Jevonte Williams posted a career-high 32 points on the day, 23 of which came in the second half. Maurice McKinney led the Lions with 21 points, while Kennyh Hardeman had 18 points.

The 5-13 Brighton Barons lived up to their underdog status on Monday, defeating 11-7 Pittsford Sutherland 72-66. Sutherland’s Jalyn Moorehead led all scorers with 26 points. Matthew Falter recorded 23 points for the Barons.

