Rush-Henrietta boys lax opens season with big win

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After two years off, the Royal Comets boys lacrosse team returned to the field with a convincing 17-3 win over Gates Chili.

Tommy LaRocca netted the first goal for Rush-Henrietta, which was quickly answered by Gates Chili’s Ethan Knauf.

The Royal Comets would go on to score the next 13 goals of the half to lead 14-1 at the break. The first half was highlighted by a beautiful spin move by Killian Ceci which set up a Chase Petschke goal.

Rush-Henrietta will look to move to 2-0 on the year with a win over Greece on Wednesday while the 1-1 Spartans take on Penfield on the same day.