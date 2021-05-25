Rush-Henrietta, Aquinas notch girls lacrosse wins

Rush-Henrietta 14, Mercy 12

The Royal Comets had a strong first half and were able to hang on for a two-goal win in a battle of two-loss teams.

Rush-Henrietta opened up a 12-6 lead at the half, but the Monarchs responded with the first three goals of the second half to cut the deficit to 12-9.

Courtney Rowe and Rayea Davis then scored for R-H to regain a five-goal lead. Mercy fought till the end, scoring the next three, but the Royals Comets were able to run out the clock for the victory.

Rush-Henrietta moves to 7-2 with the win while Mercy falls to 8-3.

Aquinas 20, Wayne 11

The Li’l Irish scored the first seven goals of the game and never looked back in a big win against the Eagles.

Aquinas moves to 7-5 on the season and will travel to Waterloo on Thursday.