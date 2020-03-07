Roundball Roundup – Sectional Final Friday: March 6, 2020

Girls Basketball

(3) Bishop Kearney 54, (1) Penfield 44

Some third quarter magic lifted Bishop Kearney to their third straight Class AA title against top-seeded Penfield.

The Kings appearance in their tenth straight championship game was tough from the beginning. The Patriots started the game strong, leading 26-17 after the first half. Kearney went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter, with both teams trading points throughout. The game was tied at 35 when the fourth quarter started, and Kearney continued to push through, holding Penfield to nine points in the final eight minutes of play.

Marianna Freeman scored a game-high 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament, followed by Camille Wright with 13 points. Baylee Teal also netted 13 points to lead Penfield.

Kearney advances to the state regional round on March 14 at 11 a.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School.

(2) Mendon 53, (1) Irondequoit 47

Pittsford Mendon secured their fourth-straight Class A title on Friday night with a six-point win over top-seeded Irondequoit.

Captains Lexi Green and Katie Bischoping combined for fifteen straight fourth quarter points, while the Vikings extended a 10-1 run from the third quarter to the fourth.

Bischoping was named MVP of the Class AA sectional tournament after scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three three-pointers.

Defense proved to be just as good of an offense for the Vikings, who were able to hold the Eagles top scorer Alahna Paige to 18 points.

Mendon advances to the state regional round on March 14 at 7 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School.

Boys Basketball

(1) Lyons 46, (2) Perry 45

The Lyons Lions survived a failed buzzer-beater to earn their third-straight sectional title as they defeated Perry 46-45.

Lyons had a strong first half, leading 28-22 at the break. But Perry opened the second on a 7-0 run to take the lead 29-28.

Both teams traded buckets and played solid defense to find themselves tied at 40 with 6:26 left in the game.

With just over two minutes to play, Betts IV hit a driving layup to take a 46-45 lead. Those would be the last points scored in the game.

With eight seconds left, Lyons missed the front end of a one-and-one and Perry recovered the rebound. The Yellow Jackets were able to get a great look off at the buzzer but their three-pointer did not fall.

Horace Betts IV led the Lions with 15 points and was named the tournament’s MVP. John Walker scored 12 and Benji Kemp added 11.

Michael John Grover led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, Carson DeVinney had 10.

(2) Marcus Whitman 63, (1) Red Jacket 44

Marcus Whitman controlled the Class C1 championship game from start to finish and earned their first sectional title since 1976 with a 63-44 win over Red Jacket.

The Wildcats came out shooting hot, jumping out to a 15-8 lead which turned into a 20-13 game after the first thanks to four three-pointers.

The Indians cut it to 28-21 at the half thanks to some good down-low play. Chase Rizzo led the Indians with 16 points on the night.

But the Wildcats had a strong third quarter to put this one away. They continued their strong shooting and led 49-33 after three. The fourth quarter was all but a formality. Ryan Herod led the Wildcats with 18 points, with Liam Prendergast and Jordan Lahue each netting 13.

(1) Cal-Mum 72, (2) York 43

Vin Molisani powered the Caledonia-Mumford Raiders to their second-straight sectional title over York as he scored 29 points in a 72-43 win.

The Raiders scored at least 17 points in each of the first two quarters and held the Knights to single digits as they led 35-17 at the half. Molisani finished the half with an exclamation point as he sunk a three-pointer as time expired.

The Raiders kept up their strong play in the third, outscoring York 21-13 thanks to 10/16 shooting in the quarter.

Molisani did most of the work, but Joe Laursen added 10 for Cal-Mum and Adam O’Donoghue and Kyle Wade each had 8.

