Roundball Roundup: February 23rd, 2018

Boys Basketball:

Class AA

(7) Hilton 61 (2)Rush-Henrietta 57

Mitchell Carr hit three clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 points as the Cadets pulled off the upset Friday night.

Tah-Jae Hill scored a game-high 26 points including a three pointer with 90 seconds left to put Hilton up five.

Kailee White finished with a team-high 21 for Rush-Henrietta.

Hilton will face UPrep on February 27th at the Blue Cross Arena in the Class AA semifinals.

(6)UPrep 82 (3)Gates-Chili 76

The Griffins erased a 10 point halftime deficit to comeback and upset the Spartans.

UPrep outscored Gates-Chili 23-14 in the three quarter.

Elroy Clark finished with 24 points and Jahki Lucas had a game-high 31 for the Griffs.

UPrep will face Hilton on February 27th at the Blue Cross Arena in the Class AA semifinals.

(5)McQuaid 72 (13) Schroeder 58

Anthony Iglesia scored a game-high 27 points for McQuaid.

Class C1

(1)Northstar 99 (8) East Rochester 69

Class C2

(4)C.G Finney 64 (12) Geneseo 63

Max Harris knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer for the Falcons. Finney trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and rallied back to take the lead with four minutes remaining.

Daniel Kaye put Geneseo in front 63-61 via a 3-pointer with seven seconds left before Harris’ game-winner.

Girls Basketball:

Class A1

(5)Brighton 59 (4)Arcadia 49

Makalah Sizer scored a game-high 23 points and her sister Miyah added another 16 for the Barons.

Kristina Geraci scored a team-high 18 points for the Titans.

Brighton will face Mendon at Eastridge high school on February 27th in the Class A1 semifinal.

Class A2

(1)Aquinas 77 (8)East 48

Kayla Jackson had a 30 points double-double and teammate Erica Knapp had 12 points in the first half and finished with 22.

Jamonie Cole had a team-high 19 for East.

Aquinas will face Sutherland at Penfield high school oin February 27th in the Class A2 semifinal

(4)Sutherland 68 (5)NE Douglass 35