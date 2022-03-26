HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since 2019, the annual Ronald McDonald House All-Star was held for the area’s top senior basketball players. The event took place at Rush-Henrietta High School.

This was the 37th annual event, which has raised over $350,000 dollars since 1986. 57 boys and girls basketball players made this year’s teams as well as 18 cheerleaders.

The girls game was played first with the Red team coming away with the 86-77 win. Bishop Kearney’s Kaia Goode was named the MVP of the Red team while Mendon’s Anaya Coleman was named MVP of the Gold team.

The boys game followed up with the Red team running away with the win 204-158. Aquinas’ Myles Blackwood was given the MVP honors for the Red squad while Emmanuel Leftenant was selected as MVP for the Yellow team.