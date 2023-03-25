Jason Gibbs, Jaquan Shears, Kylie Buckley, and Bella Pucci were named MVP's of the event

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The 38th annual Ronald McDonald House All-Star Games were held at Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday. Since 1986 over $360,000 has been raised for the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

55 boys and girls basketball players made this year’s team while 18 cheerleaders were chosen as well.

Jaquan Shears’ of Monroe and Churchville-Chili’s Jason Gibbs were named MVP’s for their respective teams in the boys All-Star game. The red team came out on top in a high-scoring affair 122-116.

In the girls game, Livonia’s Kylie Buckley and Bella Pucci of Fairport were selected as the MVP’s. The red team was victorious in the girls game as well with a 75-70 win.

Pucci, who will play next fall at Binghamton University, led all scorers in the girls game with 15 points. Buckley as well as Canandaigua’s Mya Herman was right behind her with 14 points. Lily Funk of East Rochester also finished in double digits with 12 points.