Rochester native advances to U.S. Amateur Championship

Yarik Merkulov is one of four golfers who earned a spot at Oakmont Country Club in August

Posted: / Updated:

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) —  Yarik Merkulov shot back-to-back rounds of 67 for a total of eight-under-par 134 at Mendon Golf Club to earn a spot in the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship.

Merkulov was one of four golfers to advance to August’s Amateur after coming in a three-way tie for third place. He and Pennsylvania native Jason Li advanced, while Dungannon’s Jack Madden was named a first alternate.

Brendan MacDougall of Calgary, Alberta, and Boston’s Daulet Tuleubayev both finished at 9-under-par 133, tied for first place.

This is the third time Merkoluv has qualified for a USGA Championship in the last year. He qualified for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship and also earned a spot in the U.S. Men’s Four Ball Championship.

The 121st U.S. Amateur Championship will be played at Oakmont Country Club August 9 to 15, 2021.

