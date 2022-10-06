CJ Robinson had four touchdowns as the Li’l Irish topped Fairport on Thursday night. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

C.J. Robinson scores four times as Li'l Irish down Red Raiders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sophomore running back C.J. Robinson scored four touchdowns for the Li’l Irish as Aquinas topped Fairport 45-29 on Thursday night.

Sophomore quarterback Ben Newman opened the game driving the Li’l Irish down the field, scoring on a QB sneak to give Aquinas an early 7-0 lead.

After a Li’l Irish field goal from Dominic Bronco, Robinson’s first score from six yards out made it 17-0.

The Red Raiders answered with a Jackson Rucker touchdown pass to Sam Pucci on 4th and goal to make it 17-7 just before halftime.

Robinson started the third quarter with a 64-yard touchdown to push the Aquinas lead to 24-7. Patrick Nobes answered with a 60-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead back to 24-14.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Newman connected with Gaetano Auriuso on a six-yard passing touchdown to make it 31-14.

Nobes opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard touchdown to make it a ten-point game again at 31-21.

With less than six minutes remaining, Robinson scored his third touchdown from four yards out to make it 38-21.

Fairport answered once again as Bailey Frank ran in a score, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make the score 38-29.

However, the Red Raiders could not stop Robinson as he scored a 49-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining to close out his monster game.

Aquinas (2-4) will travel to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. Fairport (1-5) will host UPrep on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 p.m.