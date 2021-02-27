Robinson reaches 2,000 points as Finney ends Northstar’s perfect season

The sophomore dropped 48 points to push the Falcons past the Knights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was going to be a night to remember for sophomore Markus Robinson either way. He entered Finney’s game against Northstar just 27 points of 2,000 for his career. With Robinson averaging over 40 points per game, it was a lock that he would hit the milestone.

The cherry on top was doing it in a win.

Finney ended Northstar’s perfect season with an 83-70 win thanks to Robinson’s 48 points.

Robinson scored early and often, netting 16 points in the first quarter alone. In the second, two points away from 2,000, he drove to the bucket and had the ball blocked. He quickly recovered his own rebound and popped it in to reach 2,000.

Robinson is just the 10th player in Section V history to hit 2,000.

What was expected to be a tight battle turned into a routine Falcons victory. Finney led 45-29 at the half and their margin never got too uncomfortable.

The Falcons move to 9-2 on the season and will host Rochester Prep on Monday while Northstar falls to 9-1 and will host Eugenio Maria de Hostos on that same day.