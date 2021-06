The senior pitches a complete game shutout while knocking in two runs at the plate

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Cam Ritchie got it done both at the plate and on the mound as Rush-Henrietta beat Victor 3-0 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Ritchie drove in two runs with a hit in the third inning and pitched a complete game shutout. The other Royal Comet run came on a Chris Sleeper RBI-single in the 4th inning.

Rush-Henrietta will face top-seeded Webster Schroeder in the quarterfinals.