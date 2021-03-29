Red Jacket’s Logan Keifer is Player of the Week

Red Jacket’s Logan Keifer ran for 449 yards in his teams win over Perry. (File photo/WROC)

The senior racked up 449 yards and six touchdowns

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Logan Keifer is off to a torrid pace to start Red Jacket’s first season as an 8-man football team.

On Saturday, Keifer racked up 449 yards on 35 carries with six touchdowns in his team’s 68-34 win over Perry.

Each of his six touchdowns were from at least 25 yards, with four coming from over 50 yards out.

His 449 rushing yards is tied for the 2nd most in Section V history and more than good enough to be our player of the week.

It was an encore performance for the senior, who totaled 295 yards and five touchdowns in the Indians’ 50-0 season-opening win against Holley.