Red Creek junior Isabella Wilbur has been doing it all for a while. She’s now in her 5th year of varsity basketball.

Wilbur took “it” to a new level last week.

She posted a monster triple double with 41 points, 13 rebounds and ten steals on Thursday. Friday was a relative disappointment with 27 points, five boards and eight steals.

Both games were wins for the Rams, who are now 10-3. It was also enough for Wilbur to be our UR Medical Player of the Week.