Red Creek sophomore Logan Corteux celebrates his first place finish at the New York State Track Championships

Logan Corteux placed first in the wheelchair 100m race and shot put

RED CREEK, N.Y. (WROC) — Red Creek sophomore Logan Corteux earned not one, but two first place medals at the New York State Track Championship earlier this month. But Logan’s story on how he got there is fairly unique.

Corteux is wheelchair bound. In fact, he’s the only Section V track and field athlete who competes in a wheelchair.

“This year he came up to me and asked if he’d ever be able to compete at the championship level because there are standards that need to be met and him being in a wheelchair we didn’t realize there would be standards,” said Red Creek track and field coach Dave Briggs. “So we had to think outside the box.”

In order to go to the state championships, Logan had to meet a qualifying time of 29 seconds in the wheelchair 100m race. For shot put, he needed to throw at least nine feet.

“He just told me the qualifications I needed to meet, and I just kept working towards them,” said Corteux.

Once he made it to the state championship, he set personal records in both the wheelchair 100m race and shot put.

“It feels good knowingly that I can actually compete and beat my PR’s and all that, and I have a chance at beating other people,” said Logan Corteux.

This was Logan’s second year on the track team, but the first time he had ever made it that far.

“I don’t think he realized initially how big a deal going to divisional, going to sectionals and going to states was for him,” said Red Creek CSD employee Marcia Slocum. “Being the only wheelchair athlete in all of section five and now I think it’s hitting him that gee, I can do something really special and I’m something that’s really groundbreaking.”

Briggs said that he admires Corteux’s work ethic and the fact that he never complains.

“Wheelchair doesn’t define him,” said Briggs. “His characteristics that he shows us everyday define him.”

Slocum echoed similar thoughts on the two-time state champion.

“His work ethic and his desire to succeed just amaze me,” said Slocum. “I love working with him because he has a drive and its obvious he really wants to compete and he wants to try and better himself every time he gets on the track.”

“Never let the fear take over you, just keep doing what you do,” said Corteux.