IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Khorie Reaves scored 31 points, 23 in the second half, as Athena took down Irondequoit 72-64. The battle between the top two contenders in Class A1 secured the top seed in the playoffs for the Trojans.

The game was tight throughout, with neither team building a lead of more than six points until Athena pulled away with free throws in the final minutes.

After a tied 34-34 game at the half, the Trojans moved in front 52-50 heading to the fourth quarter. Trailing 57-56 with 5:20 left, Athena’s Zee Johnson scored on a second-chance attempt to put the Trojans back in front. That would be the last field goal anyone outside of Reaves would have for Athena.

With just over two minutes left up 61-59, Reaves stole a skip pass and took it down the court for a slam dunk. After Isaiah Ballard made a jumper for IQ to get the game back to a two-point margin, Reaves sunk the dagger from beyond the arc with just over a minute left.

Reaves did most of the work inside the arc, making ten field goals of the two-point variety. Johnson was the only other Trojan in double figures, scoring 17 points.

Ryan Heath led the Eagles with 19 points, 14 coming in the first half. Xavier Gissendanner scored 15 points while Ballard had eleven points.

The game was also Chris Cordon’s final home regular-season game as head coach for Irondequoit. He is retiring after 37 years as the Eagles’ head coach, with 517 career wins and a 2017 state championship to his name.

Athena (16-3) won the season series 2-1 with the win and will close out their regular season at home against Hilton on Thursday, February 16th. Irondequoit (16-4) will await their opponent as the second seed in Class A1.