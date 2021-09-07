RCSD fall sports policy: Two spectators per athlete, masks required

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced its fall sports spectator policy Tuesday.

According to district officials, there will be a limit of two spectators per athlete, for all games both indoors and outdoors.

Additionally, the policy states that all spectators are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at these school events.

RCSD officials say for athletic events at other districts, spectators will be asked to follow their protocols.

According to district officials, this spectator policy is subject to change based on current local guidance and community transmission rates.

