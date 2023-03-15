ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced that female athletes in the district will get the opportunity to play lacrosse.

In a statement released on Tuesday, RCSD said that they will be adding a United Girls Lacrosse at the JV and modified levels for spring sports. Female athletes in seventh through 11th grade will be able to play lacrosse at these levels.

The team, according to RCSD, will be made up of athletes from the district’s middle schools and high schools and will be joining teammates from the East Irondequoit School District. Home games will be played in East Irondequoit and Monroe Upper School.

The teams will be playing 12 to 16 games this spring, with the season running until the end of May. The JV team has already started practicing, but the girls’ modified lacrosse team will start practice on Monday, March 27 — with JV games beginning that week.