After a week of perfect spring weather, it’s a good time to fire Player of the Week back up.

The spring season begins with a little cheat. It’s not one player, but two teammates who share the honor.

Rush-Henrietta remains unbeaten thanks to a pair of clutch performances.

Last Wednesday, Avery Roberts scored four goals including the game winner as the horn sounded to give R-H a 10-9 win in a battle of recent powers against Victor.

On Friday, Danielle Garrett had four goals leading a Royal Comet rally from a 7-2 halftime deficit to a 10-9 overtime win against Brighton.

Seems like more than enough reason to let the Rush-Henrietta teammates both be the Player of the Week.